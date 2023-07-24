2022年春の nike / air zoom spirimic / grey / 28cm スニーカー

ナイキのエア ズーム スピリミックです。

サイズは 28cm です。

カラーはメタリックプラチナム(ライトグレー)です。

2000年にナイキがスポーツフィールドに向けて送り出したプロダクト"アルファプロジェクト"。

そのカテゴリーから登場したエアズームサイズミックと1997年に発売され人気を博したエアズームスピリドンを掛け合わせたハイブリッドモデルです。

定価 20,900円

現行のモデルではないので、他の人とかぶりません。

傷や汚れ、ソールの摩れもほとんど無く未使用に近い綺麗な状態です。

箱はありません。

used品ですので神経質な方のご購入はお控え下さい。

何か気になる点がありましたらコメントをお願いします。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ 28cm ブランド ナイキ 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

