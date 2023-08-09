お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【内祝い】 050321● TIMBERLAND 3-EYELET CLASSIC スニーカー

商品の説明

050321● TIMBERLAND 3-EYELET CLASSIC RUGSOLE 3ホール シューズ スエード スウェード レザー デッキ モカシン 26cm A71148 ティンバーランド
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
サイズ26cm
状態
⇒ 3
５-新品または未使用品
４-新品に近い状態
３-、一般的な中古の状態
２-使用感が目立つもの
１-ジャンク
・当方の基準で、コンディションを５段階に分けて評価しております。
・商品状態は、個人差による主観の相違があることをご理解下さい。
・写真の色調については、撮影条件や閲覧環境によって実際とは異なる場合があります。
*タバコ、香水の環境にあった可能性はありますので
気になされる方はお控えください。
出品物の多くは中古品になります。基本的にこちらに過失がない場合は
ご購入者様都合による返品は出来ませんのでご了承ください。
宜しくお願い致します。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ26cm
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

050321● TIMBERLAND 3-EYELET CLASSIC RUGSOLE 3ホール シューズ スエード スウェード レザー デッキ モカシン 26cm A71148 ティンバーランドご覧いただきありがとうございます。サイズ26cm状態 ⇒ 3 ５-新品または未使用品４-新品に近い状態３-、一般的な中古の状態２-使用感が目立つもの１-ジャンク・当方の基準で、コンディションを５段階に分けて評価しております。・商品状態は、個人差による主観の相違があることをご理解下さい。・写真の色調については、撮影条件や閲覧環境によって実際とは異なる場合があります。 *タバコ、香水の環境にあった可能性はありますので 気になされる方はお控えください。 出品物の多くは中古品になります。基本的にこちらに過失がない場合はご購入者様都合による返品は出来ませんのでご了承ください。宜しくお願い致します。

¥11,900 ¥10,115

(税込) 送料込み
商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

