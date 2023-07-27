お得セット 90s Polo Country Hand Knit Sweater ポロカン ニット/セーター

肩幅59

身幅60

袖丈59

着丈67

照明の都合で色味が分かりづらいですが、3番目と6番目の写真が最も実物に近いです。濃いめの赤といった感じです

目立つ毛玉や毛羽立ちもなく良いコンディションです。

ウールの柄物はよく見ますがコットン100の無地はあまり見かけません

素材はコットン100%

ハンドニット

90年代

ヴィンテージ

vintage

ポロカントリー

ポロカン

手編み

cotton 100%

単色

ラルフ

ralph lauren

ラルフローレン

カラー···レッド

袖丈···長袖

素材···コットン

季節感···春、秋、冬

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M ブランド ポロラルフローレン 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

