お得セット 90s Polo Country Hand Knit Sweater ポロカン ニット/セーター

商品の説明

肩幅59
身幅60
袖丈59
着丈67
照明の都合で色味が分かりづらいですが、3番目と6番目の写真が最も実物に近いです。濃いめの赤といった感じです
目立つ毛玉や毛羽立ちもなく良いコンディションです。
ウールの柄物はよく見ますがコットン100の無地はあまり見かけません
素材はコットン100%
ハンドニット
90年代
90s Polo Country Hand Knit Sweater ポロカン
ヴィンテージ
vintage
ポロカントリー
ポロカン
手編み
cotton 100%
単色
ラルフ
ralph lauren
ラルフローレン
カラー···レッド
袖丈···長袖
素材···コットン
季節感···春、秋、冬

