激安の S10 【uenonijo様専用】Galaxy Prism 128 White スマートフォン本体

商品の説明

Galaxy S10 Prism White 128GBの出品です。
２年ほど前にゲオモバイルオンラインショップで状態Aの中古品で購入しました。
使用に伴う傷はありますが、状態は良いと思います。
画面には保護フィルムを貼っております。保護フィルムには傷がありますが 、画面にはひび割れはありません。不要でしたら剥がしてお使いください。
おまけで、純正ケースをお付け致します。
あくまで中古品であることをご理解ください。
よろしくお願い致します。
#Samsung
#GALAXY
#Galaxys10

