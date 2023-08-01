独特の上品 DYLAN BOB TELL SIGNS TALE 洋楽

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ボブ・ディラン　TELL TALE SIGNS
The Bootleg Series vol.8
2008年リリース、CD3枚組のレア音源集。
中古品。輸入盤。
豪華ブックレット付きの、限定盤です。
さらにボブ・ディラン　オフィシャルサイト限定特典の7インチシングル付きです。
あまり日本では流通していないと思われます。
CDは一度プレイヤーにかけた程度で、きれいです。
レコードは一度も針を落としていません。
ボックスの角などに擦れ、傷などあります。
またブックレットに、製本時にできたと思われる剥がれ、があります。
#ボブディラン
#BobDylan

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
