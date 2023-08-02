お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
正規通販 OPEN elconductorH CALLER SHIRT FRANNEL シャツ

商品の説明

カラー···ブラック
袖丈···長袖
柄・デザイン···その他
襟···オープンカラー
size 2
オンラインにて購入しましたが、なかなか着用機会が無かったのでお洒落な方にお譲りして、いい服なので、着ていただき、服にいい服生を送って貰いたいです。
elconductorh
#elconductorH
#conductorh
#コンダクター
#エルコンダクター
el conductor MUZE PARADOX

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドシュプリーム
商品の状態未使用に近い

¥28,000 ¥15,680

(税込) 送料込み
11
16
商品の情報

