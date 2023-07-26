【在庫あり】 E560 Lenovo i7-6500U AMD SSD256GB 8GB ノートPC

Lenovo E560 i7-6500U 8GB SSD256GB AMD バッテリー2時間

OS Windows 10 Home 64bit

Office Professional Plus 2019: words, excell...

CPU i7-6500U 2.6GHz 4CPUs

GPU AMD RADEON R7 M370 2GB

Bluetooth ok

カメラ ok

Wifi ok

キーボード ok

メモリ 8GB

SSD 256GB

DVD ok

LCD Full HD 1920x1080

15.6インチ LCD

キズがありません。

バッテリー 2時間

AC アダプター

よろしくお願いします。

商品の情報 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

