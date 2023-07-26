お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【在庫あり】 E560 Lenovo i7-6500U AMD SSD256GB 8GB ノートPC

商品の説明

Lenovo E560 i7-6500U 8GB SSD256GB AMD バッテリー2時間
OS Windows 10 Home 64bit
Office Professional Plus 2019: words, excell...
CPU i7-6500U 2.6GHz 4CPUs
GPU AMD RADEON R7 M370 2GB
Bluetooth ok
カメラ　ok
Wifi ok
キーボード　ok
メモリ　8GB
SSD 256GB
DVD ok
LCD Full HD 1920x1080
15.6インチ LCD
キズがありません。
バッテリー　2時間
AC アダプター　
よろしくお願いします。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

Lenovo E560 i7-6500U 8GB SSD256GB AMD バッテリー2時間 OS Windows 10 Home 64bitOffice Professional Plus 2019: words, excell...CPU i7-6500U 2.6GHz 4CPUsGPU AMD RADEON R7 M370 2GBBluetooth okカメラ　okWifi okキーボード　okメモリ　8GBSSD 256GBDVD okLCD Full HD 1920x1080 15.6インチ LCDキズがありません。バッテリー　2時間AC アダプター　よろしくお願いします。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

¥22,222 ¥12,444

(税込) 送料込み
商品の情報

メルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

dccd7575

 1446

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

