超格安一点 EMPORIO ARMANI EA7 ダウンジャケット

商品の説明

カラー···ブラック
季節感···秋、冬
息子が昨年購入しましたが、服の趣味が変わった為、出品致します。
付属の収納ポーチがありますのでつけます。
●サイズ：タグ表記 Lサイズ
●状態：
1回着用しましたが汚れ、ほつれなどはありません。中古品ということをご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いします。
●その他、注意事項：
自宅マンションにて保管していました。細かいデザインなどは写真にてご確認ください。

商品の情報

商品のサイズL
ブランドエンポリオアルマーニイーエーセブン
商品の状態未使用に近い

53分钟前

¥17,000 ¥12,750

(税込) 送料込み
商品の情報

