【オープニング 大放出セール】 PlayStation4 SONY CUH-7200BB02 pro 1T 4K 家庭用ゲーム本体

商品の説明

SONY PlayStation4 CUH-7200BB02
color: WHITE
ゲーム機本体種類: PlayStation4
ポータブル・据置タイプ: 据置タイプ
購入したものの難しく、使用時間とても短いと思います。。美品かと思います。
4.５枚目、キズ、色の付着あります。
イヤホン未使用。
初期化してあります。
写真に写っている物が全てです。
上記の通り詳しくはないので、疑問は購入前にご質問お願いします。
コントローラーは落としてしまったからか、勝手に横に動く事があります。
おまけだとお考え下さい。
#ソニー　#1T #プレステ４
#SONY #プレステ4
#4K #Pro

商品の情報

ブランドソニー
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

SONY PlayStation4 CUH-7200BB02color: WHITEゲーム機本体種類: PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ: 据置タイプ購入したものの難しく、使用時間とても短いと思います。。美品かと思います。4.５枚目、キズ、色の付着あります。イヤホン未使用。初期化してあります。写真に写っている物が全てです。上記の通り詳しくはないので、疑問は購入前にご質問お願いします。コントローラーは落としてしまったからか、勝手に横に動く事があります。おまけだとお考え下さい。#ソニー　#1T #プレステ４#SONY #プレステ4#4K #Pro

3分钟前

¥23,999 ¥13,439

(税込) 送料込み
7
2
商品の情報

出品者

ec63dc60ca60f

 312

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (2)

ec63dc60ca60f
