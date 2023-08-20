人気のクリスマスアイテムがいっぱい！ i7 ゲーミングPC 16GB Pavilion HP GTX1660 デスクトップ型PC

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 690-0070jp シリーズ 690-0072jp
（型番：6DW30AA-AACR）
Windows 11 Pro (64bit) アップデート済
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz
16GB (8GB×2) DDR4-2666 (最大32GB)
256GB M.2 SSD (PCIe NVMe)
2TB ハードドライブ (SATA, 7200回転)
NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 1660
2020年1月に新品で購入したものになります。
キーボード・マウスは付属しておりません。
PC買い替えのため出品します。動作確認済みです。
https://jp.ext.hp.com/content/dam/jp-ext-hp-com/jp/ja/ec/lib/products/desktops/personal/spec_pdf/pavilion_gaming_690_0070jp.pdf
eスポーツ ゲーミング ゲーミングPC ゲーミングパソコン クリエイター デスクトップパソコン
人気モデル···GTX 1660
CPU種類···Corei7
コア数···8コア
メモリ容量···16GB～32GB未満
OS···Windows
SSD容量···256GB～512GB未満
HDD容量···2000GB～
ディスプレイ···なし

