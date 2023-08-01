【正規逆輸入品】 SEEALL/oversized tucked smock ロングコート

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
SEEALL 22awの商品です。
定価30,800円
サイズ　36
COTTON 100%
首元はスキッパー、襟から帯が延長されておりボウタイののようなデザインがアクセントのスモックブラウス。遠くから見るとストライプの様に見える特殊な織の素材を使用しております。
コットン生地で軽めの素材なので、夏前までは着用いただけます。オーバーサイズのシャツで、デニムやスカートに合います。
3、4枚目投稿主着用。
カラー···グレー
着丈···ミドル
柄・デザイン···ストライプ
素材···コットン
フード···フードなし
季節感···春、秋、冬
#seeall

商品のサイズM
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

