【売れ筋】 Core Intel i9-12900F QX7J ES PCパーツ

商品の説明

Intel Core i9-12900F ES QX7J 16C(8+8) /24T 1.2GHz (TB 4.0GHz) LGA 1700
CPUをi9 13900kにするため出品します。
購入して1年ほど2番目のPCIeに挿して使用しました。
動作確認済み。本体のみ。
ES品ですのでご理解いただいた上、ご購入お願いします。
種類···CPU

Intel Core i9-12900F ES QX7J 16C(8+8) /24T 1.2GHz (TB 4.0GHz) LGA 1700CPUをi9 13900kにするため出品します。購入して1年ほど2番目のPCIeに挿して使用しました。動作確認済み。本体のみ。ES品ですのでご理解いただいた上、ご購入お願いします。種類···CPU

