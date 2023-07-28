お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【2022?新作】 Nikon D5200 Wズームキット BLACK　バッグ付き デジタルカメラ

商品の説明

購入後、ほぼ未使用。
バッグもお付けします。
ただし中古品のためご理解の程お願いします。
神経質な方や完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮ください。購入後のクレームは対応しかねますのでご理解の程宜しくお願い致します。
Nikon D5200 Wズームキット BLACK
CAMERA TECHNOLOGY: SLR
HDMI端子数(新): 1
SDカード対応種類: SDXC
WiFi: WiFi Ready
color: BLACK
センサーサイズ: 23.5 X 15.6 mm
センサーサイズ(新): APS−C
バッテリー種類(DSC): リチウムイオン電池
ファインダ種類: プリズム・ミラータイプ
フォーサーズ種類: フォーサーズ以外
メモリカード対応種類: SDXC
モニタ有
レンズセット: 2本
レンズ交換有無: レンズ交換対応有
交換レンズ内手ぶれ補正機能: 補正機能有
動画圧縮方式: MPEG4
動画有効画素数・クラス別: 400万画素以上
動画記録画素数: 1920X1080
可動式液晶モニター: 回転可動式液晶モニター
撮像素子種類: CMOS
総画素数クラス別3: 601万画素以上
静止画有効画素数・クラス別: 1551万画素以上
顔認識種類: 顔認識機能
#ニコン
#Nikon
人気モデル/シリーズ...Nikon D5000シリーズ

商品の情報

ブランドニコン
商品の状態未使用に近い

