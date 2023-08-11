小物などお買い得な福袋 【November】desire152 21-22 ボード

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
オガサカブランド、November
来季用の板を購入し、不要になった為出品します。
ジブ使用が多く、エッジに一部凹みがありますが滑走には何一つ問題はありませんでした。
気になる方は購入をお控えください。
ダリング等すればマットのオフトレにも使用可能だと判断しております。
値引き交渉等お気軽にお申し付けください！
（定価は92,400円）
タイプ···パーク
セット···単品
モデル年式···21-22モデル
形状···ダブルキャンバー

オガサカブランド、November来季用の板を購入し、不要になった為出品します。ジブ使用が多く、エッジに一部凹みがありますが滑走には何一つ問題はありませんでした。気になる方は購入をお控えください。ダリング等すればマットのオフトレにも使用可能だと判断しております。値引き交渉等お気軽にお申し付けください！（定価は92,400円）タイプ···パークセット···単品モデル年式···21-22モデル形状···ダブルキャンバー

