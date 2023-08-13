流行 80's LEVI'S 501 RED LINE 赤耳 リーバイス 古着 デニム/ジーンズ

LEVI'S 501 RED LINE 赤耳 JEANS リーバイス

赤タブ/欠損

トップボタン裏：524

バックポケット裏：チェーンステッチ

年代：80's 内タグ参照

表記：W33 L36

(ウエスト平置38cm、股下75cm、股上30cm、裾幅22cm)

※古着屋で購入時より裾上げあり

赤耳

MADE IN USA

#LEVIS #501XX #大戦 #BIGE #66前期 #66後期

#赤耳 #ヴィンテージ #リーバイス

商品の情報 商品のサイズ M ブランド リーバイス 商品の状態 目立った傷や汚れなし

LEVI'S 501 RED LINE 赤耳 JEANS リーバイス赤タブ/欠損トップボタン裏：524バックポケット裏：チェーンステッチ年代：80's 内タグ参照表記：W33 L36(ウエスト平置38cm、股下75cm、股上30cm、裾幅22cm)※古着屋で購入時より裾上げあり赤耳MADE IN USA#LEVIS #501XX #大戦 #BIGE #66前期 #66後期#赤耳 #ヴィンテージ #リーバイス

