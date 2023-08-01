お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【限定製作】 Stone island new balance 574 legacy NB スニーカー

商品の説明

ストーンアイランド×ニューバランス　574レガシー
店舗購入品です。レシートもあります。
他に見たい画像ありましたら、コメントいただければ追加します。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ28.5cm
ブランドニューバランス
商品の状態新品、未使用

ストーンアイランド×ニューバランス　574レガシー店舗購入品です。レシートもあります。他に見たい画像ありましたら、コメントいただければ追加します。

