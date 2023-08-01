お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
偉大な Sennheiser MKE 400II その他

商品の説明

商品：Sennheiser MKE400II
内容：マイク本体、オーディオケーブル2本、
　　　ウィンドスクリーン、ポーチ、説明書、
　　　保証用レシート(23年6月18日まで)
状態：本体に目立った汚れ傷等は見受けられません。
ビックカメラで購入した商品です。動作確認済みです。1 年前に親戚の結婚式で1度使用したまま使っていないため出品致します。使用後は箱に入れて保存していました。中古品となりますのでご理解のある方のみご購入をお願いします。
動作には単4電池2本が必要になりますので、別途ご購入ください。

商品の情報

ブランドゼンハイザー
商品の状態未使用に近い

35分钟前

¥18,000 ¥13,500

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
商品の情報

出品者

1eb71a056

 1400

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (5)

1eb71a056
