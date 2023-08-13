【在庫僅少】 L'Appartement 新品タグ付 Kallmeyer Pants Slit カジュアルパンツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
✨最終お値下げです✨
ご覧いただきありがとうございます☺︎
◉プロフ必読お願い致します。
◉他でも出品している為、無くなり次第削除します。
ブランド＝ L'Appartement Deuxieme Classe
状態＝新品タグ付
定価＝60480円税込
color＝カーキ【タグにはカーキと記載がありますが、実物ベージュです】
素材＝麻55%レーヨン42%ポリウレタン3%、別布:ポリエステル100%
size＝40
ウエスト80cm、股上29.5cm、股下71.5cm
■商品詳細■
新品タグ付 L'Appartement Kallmeyer Slit Pants
L'Appartement
19SS Kallmeyer Slit Pants
アパルトモンドゥーズィエムクラス(Deuxieme Classe)取扱い、KALLMEYER(カルメイヤー)2019SSのスリットパンツ。
アメリカ・ニューヨークの人気ブランドです。
スリム&ロング丈に外サイドスリットが生み出すシルエットが新鮮なリネンパンツ。
ストレッチ入りで、ストレスフリーに履きこなせます。
ステッチ仕上げのセンタープレスで、綺麗めスタイルにも◎
ウエストはやや大きめで、ベルトループ付き。
■重要事項■
●お値引き交渉可能です。大幅お値下げ対応不可、常識のある範疇で交渉願います。
ご希望の方は、希望金額ご提示にてコメント下さい。
●商談中でも現在価格での購入者様優先とさせて頂きます。
●専用出品の場合、24時間迄にお手続がない場合、
専用ページを外しますのでご注意ください。
●中古品に関しましては、良く検品はしておりますが、細かい部分につきましては見落としなどございます。
ご理解いただけます方宜しくお願い致します。
完璧な物を求める方、神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。
●購入後の、キャンセル、返品ご遠慮下さい。
L'Appartement Deuxieme
アパルトモン
Deuxieme Classe
ドゥーズィエムクラス
plage
プラージュ
AP STUDIO
エーピースタジオ
KALLMEYER カルメイヤー
リジェール
コルピエロ
ニリロタン
セルリ
リネン 麻
大きいサイズ
✨最終お値下げです✨ご覧いただきありがとうございます☺︎◉プロフ必読お願い致します。◉他でも出品している為、無くなり次第削除します。ブランド＝ L'Appartement Deuxieme Classe 状態＝新品タグ付定価＝60480円税込color＝カーキ【タグにはカーキと記載がありますが、実物ベージュです】素材＝麻55%レーヨン42%ポリウレタン3%、別布:ポリエステル100%size＝40ウエスト80cm、股上29.5cm、股下71.5cm■商品詳細■新品タグ付 L'Appartement Kallmeyer Slit PantsL'Appartement19SS Kallmeyer Slit Pantsアパルトモンドゥーズィエムクラス(Deuxieme Classe)取扱い、KALLMEYER(カルメイヤー)2019SSのスリットパンツ。アメリカ・ニューヨークの人気ブランドです。スリム&ロング丈に外サイドスリットが生み出すシルエットが新鮮なリネンパンツ。ストレッチ入りで、ストレスフリーに履きこなせます。ステッチ仕上げのセンタープレスで、綺麗めスタイルにも◎ウエストはやや大きめで、ベルトループ付き。■重要事項■●お値引き交渉可能です。大幅お値下げ対応不可、常識のある範疇で交渉願います。ご希望の方は、希望金額ご提示にてコメント下さい。●商談中でも現在価格での購入者様優先とさせて頂きます。●専用出品の場合、24時間迄にお手続がない場合、専用ページを外しますのでご注意ください。●中古品に関しましては、良く検品はしておりますが、細かい部分につきましては見落としなどございます。ご理解いただけます方宜しくお願い致します。完璧な物を求める方、神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。●購入後の、キャンセル、返品ご遠慮下さい。L'Appartement Deuxieme アパルトモン Deuxieme Classe ドゥーズィエムクラスplage プラージュAP STUDIOエーピースタジオKALLMEYER カルメイヤーリジェールコルピエロニリロタンセルリリネン 麻大きいサイズ等お好きな方に！

