OMEGA X Swatch MISSION TO THE MOON

商品の説明

たくさんの商品からこちらを選んでいただき、ありがとうございます。
OMEGAXSwatchのムーンウォッチです。
今年の頭に百貨店で購入したは良いものの、オメガのスピードマスターを買ってからそちらの出番が多くなり、めっきり使わなくなりました。このままでは勿体無いので、使っていただける方にこちらでお譲りしたく思い、出品いたしました。
ベルトは社外製の専用設計ラバーベルトに交換しております。
付属品は箱と純正ベルトです。
ムーブメント···クォーツ/電池式

商品の情報

ブランドスウォッチ
商品の状態未使用に近い

【限定販売】 OMEGA X Swatch MISSION TO THE MOON 腕時計(アナログ)

