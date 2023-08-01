人気の新作 Hoops 1996-97 - Kobe All-Rookies Grant's その他

|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
|商品の状態
|目立った傷や汚れなし
1分钟前
881258059242e9
1425
1996-97 Hoops Grant's All-Rookies #3 Kobe Bryant - NM-MT
KOBE BRYANT 1996-97 Hoops GOLD Rookie RC Card BGS 9 MINT with two 9.5’s RARE 🔥
Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC
Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996
Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC Embossed *Rare SSP*
Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996
1996 Hoops Grant Hill's All-Rookie Team Basketball Card Set - VCP