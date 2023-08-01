お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
人気の新作 Hoops 1996-97 - Kobe All-Rookies Grant's その他

商品の説明

スリーブに入れて暗所で保管していた為比較的状態は良いと思いますが、20年以上前の物ですので、細かいスレやキズなど、気になさる方はご遠慮ください。　　　　　　　　
人気の新作 Hoops 1996-97 - Kobe All-Rookies Grant's その他

1分钟前

人気の新作 Hoops 1996-97 - Kobe All-Rookies Grant's その他

商品の情報

1996-97 Hoops Grant's All-Rookies #3 Kobe Bryant - NM-MT

1996-97 Hoops Grant's All-Rookies #3 Kobe Bryant - NM-MT


KOBE BRYANT 1996-97 Hoops GOLD Rookie RC Card BGS 9 MINT with two 9.5’s RARE 🔥

KOBE BRYANT 1996-97 Hoops GOLD Rookie RC Card BGS 9 MINT with two 9.5’s RARE 🔥


Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC

Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC


Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996

Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996


Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC Embossed *Rare SSP*

Kobe Bryant 1996-97 NBA Hoops #3 of 30 Gold Foil Rookie RC Embossed *Rare SSP*


Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996

Basketball Cards: Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and the Loaded 1996


1996 Hoops Grant Hill's All-Rookie Team Basketball Card Set - VCP

1996 Hoops Grant Hill's All-Rookie Team Basketball Card Set - VCP

