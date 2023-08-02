お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
超格安価格 Air 新品　MacBook M2 256GB 8GB 13.6-inch ノートPC

商品の説明

複数台　Applestoreで同じ機種を購入しましたが、1台必要なくなったので出品します。

スペースグレイ　日本語キーボード

おまけにAmazonで購入したケースをお付けします。

製品年式···2023

シリーズ···MacBook Air

画面サイズ···13～14.4インチ

CPU種類···Apple M2

OS···Mac OS

メモリ···8～15GB

SSD容量···256～511GB



商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態新品、未使用








1分钟前

