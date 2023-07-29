魅力的な soundcore Anker SPACE ブラック Q45 ヘッドフォン

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

1ヶ月くらい使用しましたが、他製品を購入したため出品します。
本体以外の取説やケーブル類などは未使用となります。
目立った傷や汚れはありませんが、開封使用済みであるため、中古品としての扱いになります。
繊細な方はご遠慮ください。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

44分钟前

¥12,800 ¥10,880

(税込) 送料込み
7
7
商品の情報

出品者

77d0689fd80c8

 1822

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (7)

77d0689fd80c8
