品質満点！ 9 SUUNTO BARO LEATHER TITANIUM 腕時計(デジタル)

商品の説明

Suunto
SUUNTO 9 BAROTITANIUM LEATHER
2020年11月に購入しました。
レザーバンド、シリコンバンドの2種が付属しています。
レザーバンドは未使用ですが、梱包時に時計に付いていたため、留め具の痕があります。
シリコンバンドの短いモノも未使用です。
本体には目立った傷、汚れは無いと思いますが、
買換えを検討しており、出品いたします。
中古品であることを考慮してご検討下さい。
よろしくお願いします。
【説明】
Suunto 9 Baroスペシャルギフトエディションには、 チタン製のデュアルカラーベゼル、レザーストラップとシリコンレースストラップの両方を付属。素敵なギフトボックスに梱包されています。

商品の情報

ブランドスント
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

