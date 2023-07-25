最も完璧な 極上美品 PENTAX 67 SMC TAKUMAR 105mm F2.4 レンズ(単焦点)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
極上美品｜ペンタックス 67 SMC TAKUMAR 105mm F2.4
外観からレンズ内までとても綺麗な状態です！！
《商品状態》
外観/傷・汚れ等、ほぼ無しと言っていいほどです。使用に当たって、レンズキャップを閉める部分のみ傷がございます。
レンズ内/カビ・クモリ・汚れ等ございません。ひとつだけ目立つ埃、多少のチリ等ございますが、綺麗です。写りに影響ございません。
オールドレンズ特有の黄変やバルサム切れが無く、とてもいい状態です。
マニュアル、オートの切り替え、ズームリング、絞りバネ等、動作も良好です。
《商品内容》
レンズ本体
フロントキャップ
リアキャップが紛失中です。
(※普段、GFXのマウントアダプターをつけてキャップをしています)

商品のサイズペンタックスKマウント
ブランドペンタックス
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

極上美品｜ペンタックス 67 SMC TAKUMAR 105mm F2.4 外観からレンズ内までとても綺麗な状態です！！《商品状態》外観/傷・汚れ等、ほぼ無しと言っていいほどです。使用に当たって、レンズキャップを閉める部分のみ傷がございます。レンズ内/カビ・クモリ・汚れ等ございません。ひとつだけ目立つ埃、多少のチリ等ございますが、綺麗です。写りに影響ございません。オールドレンズ特有の黄変やバルサム切れが無く、とてもいい状態です。マニュアル、オートの切り替え、ズームリング、絞りバネ等、動作も良好です。《商品内容》レンズ本体フロントキャップリアキャップが紛失中です。(※普段、GFXのマウントアダプターをつけてキャップをしています)

