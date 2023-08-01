【12月スーパーSALE 15%OFF】 SOMNIA セット販売　THE TAROT TAROT ＆LUMINA 趣味/スポーツ/実用

THE SOMNIA TAROT

タロットカード

個人での海外輸入タロットです。

眺めた程度ですので

ほぼ新品同様のお品になります。

当然ながら

国内では販売されていないお品になります。

素敵で独特の世界観のある

タロットになっております。

カード、ケース共にとてもしっかり

とした作りになっておりますので

失敗はないお品かと思います。

カードは順に並べて保管しており

すべて揃っております。

素人による自宅保管品ですので

ご理解いただける方のみ

ご購入をお願いいたします。

#THESOMNIATAROT

#タロット

#タロットカード

#ゲキレア

#ゲキレアカード

#占い

#スピリチュアル

#TAROT

#超美品

商品の情報 商品の状態 未使用に近い

THE SOMNIA TAROT タロットカードLUMINA TAROT おまとめセット購入個人での海外輸入タロットです。眺めた程度ですのでほぼ新品同様のお品になります。当然ながら国内では販売されていないお品になります。素敵で独特の世界観のあるタロットになっております。カード、ケース共にとてもしっかりとした作りになっておりますので失敗はないお品かと思います。カードは順に並べて保管しておりすべて揃っております。素人による自宅保管品ですのでご理解いただける方のみご購入をお願いいたします。#THESOMNIATAROT #タロット#タロットカード#ゲキレア#ゲキレアカード#占い#スピリチュアル#TAROT#超美品

