最新発見 ELECTRONICS SE SE8 PAIR OMNI レコーディング/PA機器

商品の説明

SE ELECTRONICS ( エスイーエレクトロニクス )のステレオペアコンデンサーマイクです。購入から２年程になります。
使用感あり個体の為、特価にてお出しいたします。
※ウインドスクリーン x 2個とステレオマウントバーは紛失の為、付属しません。ご留意ください。
中古品のため、完璧な品をお求めの場合はご遠慮ください。
よろしくお願いいたします。

商品の情報

商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

24分钟前

¥35,000 ¥19,950

(税込) 送料込み
11
11
商品の情報

出品者

80336

 156

コメント (11)

80336
