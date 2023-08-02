大人も着やすいシンプルファッション Base 美品SteamVR Station INDEX#2 VALVE 2.0 PC周辺機器

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

美品 SteamVR Base Station 2.0１個 HTC VIVE VALVE Indexで使用
中古品ですが、使用感少なく状態は良好です
ACアダプタ、ACケーブル、取り付けビス、スタンド付属します。
１個の出品ですが、在庫があれば２個セットでの出品もできますので、ご希望の場合はご相談ください。

商品の情報

商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

