100％本物 ＝＝　変身デスクトップ DELL Optiplex 5040　＝＝ デスクトップ型PC

商品の説明

＝＝快適パソコンLIFE DELL Optiplex 5040 設定済＝＝
　　 変身デスクトップ DELL Optiplex 5040
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。
到着後、電源ONですぐに使える変身デスクトップ ！！
★☆ 変身デスクトップ DELL Optiplex 5040 ☆★
最近まで　使用していました。
快適に　サクサク稼働しております。
面倒な初期設定は済んでおります♪
届いてすぐに、ネットやメールやYouTube など様々な事が出来ます。
最新OS「Windows10 Pro 64Bit」搭載で安心してお使い頂けます。
さらに、Office 365　をインストール済み！
これで　Word・Excel・PowerPoint　もOK！
こんな方におすすめですよ！！
　↓↓↓
　・ネットショッピングや調べものをしたい
　・在宅ワークや家計簿管理をしたい
　・子供や趣味の写真・音楽を保存したい
　・大画面でDVDが見たい（VCL MediaPlayre インストール済）
　・レポートや資料を作成したい
　　　　　　　　の　特徴＆おすすめポイント　☆★
■メーカー：DELL
■品 名　：Optiplex 5040
■CPU　　 ：Core i5-6500　3.20GHz
■OS　　　：Windows10 Pro　に　アップグレード
＝＝　変身デスクトップ DELL Optiplex 5040　＝＝

■メモリ　：8GB（ 4GB ==>8GB　に増設 ）
■SSD 　　：256GB (HDD --> SSD　に変更済)
　　　　　　さらに　外付HDD 640GB 付　　
■光学ドライブ：有（DVD-RWドライブ）
■その他　：有線LAN　有
　　　　　　無線LAN　有（USB子機付き）
　　　　　　USB
　　　　　　D-SUB・HDMI・DP
■付属品：電源コード
中古品のため　細かなスレ・キズ・汚れ等　あります。
＊＊　付属品　＊＊
　電源ケーブル
　保証期間 1週間
＊＊注意事項＊＊
到着後7日以内にご連絡いただければ初期不良等対応いたします。
その他、プロフィールもご覧下さい。

商品の情報

ブランドデル
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

Dell OptiPlex 5040 Tower High Performance Business Desktop Computer, Intel Quad Core i5-6600 up to 3.9GHz, 32G RAM, 256G+2T, WiFi, BT, 4K Support, DP,

Dell OptiPlex 5040 Tower High Performance Business Desktop Computer, Intel Quad Core i5-6600 up to 3.9GHz, 32G RAM, 256G+2T, WiFi, BT, 4K Support, DP,


OptiPlex 5040シリーズデスクトップ | Dell 日本

OptiPlex 5040シリーズデスクトップ | Dell 日本


Dell Optiplex 5040 SFF - Peachtree Computers

Dell Optiplex 5040 SFF - Peachtree Computers


OptiPlex 5040スモールのレビュー

OptiPlex 5040スモールのレビュー


Dell OptiPlex 5040 SFF – Specs and upgrade options

Dell OptiPlex 5040 SFF – Specs and upgrade options


Dell Optiplex 5040 Desktop Computer Tower Quad i7 (7th Gen) 3.2GHz 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro and WIFI

Dell Optiplex 5040 Desktop Computer Tower Quad i7 (7th Gen) 3.2GHz 16GB 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro and WIFI


DELL OptiPlex 5040 SFF(Win10Pro64bit/8GB/Core i7-6700/500GB/DVD-/+

DELL OptiPlex 5040 SFF(Win10Pro64bit/8GB/Core i7-6700/500GB/DVD-/+

