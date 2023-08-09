お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター

商品の説明

実家にあったかなり古いものです。
Anker Nebula Capsule Pro モバイルプロジェクター　新品

マクセル レーザープロジェクター レーザー光源 MP-JW4001J
動作確認しました。フィルム送りのリモコンは使えなくなったか、元々対応していないようです。
8000LM小型 ホームプロジェクター♡スマホ直接接続 内蔵スピーカー♡

カベーニプロジェクター　専用
フィルムは付きません。
Innocube IC 200T ピコ・プロジェクター

リコー　プロジェクター　ホームシアター　高画質高解析
収納ケースもありますが、状態はあまり良くありません。
SONY 超短焦点プロジェクター ソニー LSPX-P1

Y◆567 カシオ プロジェクター XJ-M251
わかる範囲で質問もお受けいたします。
【EPSON】エプソンLCDプロジェクターH875D EB-2142W
お値段もご相談ください。
❣まるで映画館❣映画鑑賞・ゲーム・ビジネスと幅広く大活躍♪❤プロジェクター

WiMiUS S4 プロジェクター
#映写機　
BenQ W1060 フルハイビジョン DLP プロジェクター　【美品】
#スライド

RICOH プロジェクター PJ HD5451 美品　ランプ時間297H

商品の情報

ブランドローライ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

【新品未開封】popIn Aladdin 2(ポップインアラジン2)

【新品】Anker Nebula Nova プロジェクター D2160521

Panasonic　プロジェクター　PT-VX425N ランプ時間1140h

Rollei　P37A　 P37

アンカー プロジェクター
実家にあったかなり古いものです。動作確認しました。フィルム送りのリモコンは使えなくなったか、元々対応していないようです。フィルムは付きません。収納ケースもありますが、状態はあまり良くありません。わかる範囲で質問もお受けいたします。お値段もご相談ください。#映写機　#スライド

商品の情報

ブランドローライ
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター

50分钟前

贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター

¥10,500 ¥8,925

(税込) 送料込み
4
4
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

163f5432c7

 359

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (4)

163f5432c7
贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター 贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター

Shop : Buy Rollei P37a Autofocus Slide Projector: ADS1121/6145047

Shop : Buy Rollei P37a Autofocus Slide Projector: ADS1121/6145047


Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual

Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual


Rollei P37A autofocus - Slide Projector with Lens: - Catawiki

Rollei P37A autofocus - Slide Projector with Lens: - Catawiki


Rollei P37A P 37 Autofocus Projector Instruction Manual Original

Rollei P37A P 37 Autofocus Projector Instruction Manual Original


Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual

Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual


Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual

Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual


Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual

Vintage Rollei P37A Slide Projector, w/ Case, Remote, Tray, Manual

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 贅沢品 Rollei　P37A　 P37 プロジェクター
© www.inba.net, Inc.