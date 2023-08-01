【限定販売】 90s 00s A BATHING APE Tシャツ 初期 BAPE NIGO Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

サイズ XL
着丈約72cm
肩幅約51cm
身幅約57cm
袖丈約21.5cm
A BATHING APE 通称 BAPEの初期タグベイプスタTシャツです。カラーはネイビー、サイズXLのゴールデンサイズです。Y2Kの流れでKPOPアイドル newjeans などがこのブランドをよく着用しています。
A BATHING APE®（ア・ベイシング・エイプ）は、NIGO®が1993年に立ち上げた裏原宿アパレルブランド。株式会社ノーウェアが展開する。名前自体は設立当初より関わっているSKATE THINGが考えた。
断捨離中につき、他にもステューシー、リーバイス、アディダス、ナイキ、エルエルビーン、エイプ、グッドイナフ、フィネス、シュプリームなどのアイテムを出品しております！

商品の情報

商品のサイズXL(LL)
ブランドアベイシングエイプ
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

