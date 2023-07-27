注目ショップ vintage retro lace up set ロングワンピース

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Treat ürself
【公式サイトより引用】
以前発売した大人気アイテム,retro vintageset upの生地がlaceに変わり、リバイバルいたしました♡
スカートの切り返し部分やトップスの袖や胸元には生成色のレーステープを施し、ボリュームのある袖に長めのカフスに一目惚れ。ウエストからぶわっと広がるスカートの虜に♡♡
セットで華やかなビンテージ感を存分に楽しんだり、
トップスだけでもスカートだけでも着回しの
バリエーションが増えて毎週使いたくなる万能アイテムはもうたまらない♡
総レースにすることで、さらに上品なデザインに仕上げました♡
サイズ　Free
品質　
[本体]コットン60%、ポリエステル40％
[裏地]ポリエステル100%
[レース]ポリエステル100%
[トップス]
着丈38cm
バスト90cm
袖丈　37cm
裾幅　35cm(ゴム)
袖口幅13.5cm
[スカート]
着丈　87cm
ウエスト65~91cm(ゴム)

