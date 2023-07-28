お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【国産】 stussy×nike スウェット

商品の説明

カラー···グレー
季節感···春、夏、秋、冬
サイズ合わせで着用したのみ。
サイズが合わなかったため出品。

商品の情報

商品のサイズXL(LL)
ブランドステューシー
商品の状態未使用に近い

50分钟前

¥15,000 ¥12,750

(税込) 送料込み
8
3
商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. トップス
    3. スウェット
    4. stussy×nike
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
出品者

f8f28392c8fb77

 1533

