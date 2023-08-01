お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
【時間指定不可】 最終値下げ　EJ-200SCE エレアコ　エピフォン アコースティックギター

商品の説明

Epiphoneのエレクトリック アコースティックギターです。2015年モデルかと思います。
購入後、ライブで一度使用し飾っていました。
ギター引退につき出品します。
場所をとっていますので早急に手放したいと思ってます。
トップは単板スプルース
サイド、バックにはメイプル。
ペグはGold Groverを装着しています。
アンダーサドル型ピックアップを取り付け、プリアンプも搭載。ライブでも即戦力となるエレアコです。
チューナー機能付きで非常に便利です。
電池もおつけします。
生鳴りの音は大きく、デザイン性に優れております。
中古品にご理解のある方のみお願い致します。使用に伴う小さな傷はございますが、大きな打痕点などはないかと思います。
種類···エレクトリック・アコースティックギター
エピフォン
ギブソン
エレアコ
アコギ
gibson
ジャンボ
種類···エレクトリック・アコースティックギター

商品の情報

ブランドエピフォン
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

