新入荷 Air iPad sky Pencil Apple blue タブレット

iPad Air sky blue Apple Pencil

商品の説明

ほとんど使用しない為出品します。写真の通りです。
数年前に買ってもらいましたが、あまり使用していません。
64GB Wi-Fiモデル
Apple Pencil第二世代
動作問題なし。
目立った傷等はありません。
素人管理なので、几帳面な方はご遠慮ください。
OS種類···iOS / iPad OS
ストレージ容量···64GB
画面サイズ···10 〜 10.9インチ

40分钟前

