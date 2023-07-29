お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
から厳選した PATTA ALPHA INDUSTRIES M-65 JACKET nike ミリタリージャケット

商品の説明

PATTA と　ALPHA INDUSTRIES コラボアイテム
M-65 JACKET です。
オレンジのライナーは取り外しでき
ライナーのみ
ライナー無しジャケットのみ
ライナー&ジャケット　と3種の着こなしができます。
今のところ日本は未発売みたいです。
PATTA ALPHA INDUSTRIES M-65 JACKET nike
Nike
supreme

商品の情報

商品のサイズXL(LL)
ブランドパタ
商品の状態新品、未使用

PATTA と　ALPHA INDUSTRIES コラボアイテム M-65 JACKET です。オレンジのライナーは取り外しできライナーのみライナー無しジャケットのみライナー&ジャケット　と3種の着こなしができます。今のところ日本は未発売みたいです。Nikesupreme

45分钟前

¥40,000 ¥22,000

(税込) 送料込み
10
5
Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Patta

Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Patta


PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store

PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store


PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store

PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store


M-65 FIELD JACKET (HERITAGE)

M-65 FIELD JACKET (HERITAGE)


Patta & Alpha Industries Have Created the Flyest M-65 Field Jacket

Patta & Alpha Industries Have Created the Flyest M-65 Field Jacket


PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store

PATTA Patta x Alpha Industries M-65 Jacket Green | BSTN Store


Alpha Industries M-65 Water-Repellent Field Jacket. Made In The USA. Available in All Sizes and Colors. (XS, Khaki)

Alpha Industries M-65 Water-Repellent Field Jacket. Made In The USA. Available in All Sizes and Colors. (XS, Khaki)

