激安価格の dyson360eye 掃除機

商品の説明

dysonのロボット掃除機です。
おそらく2015年くらいに購入したと思います。
あまり使用してなかったため、1年くらいの使用期間になります。dysonなので、ハンディ掃除機で掃除するよりも、綺麗にゴミを拾い集めてくれます。
現在も通常通り使用できますが、現在のロボット掃除機の性能には劣ることをご了承ください。初めてのロボット掃除機を買う方や、一人暮らしの方にぴったりだとおもいます。
発送時はできる限り清掃致しますが、見落としもあるかと思います。ご了承いただける方のみご購入ください。ダストボックスは定期的に掃除してあげてください。

商品の情報

ブランドダイソン
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

24分钟前

¥13,000 ¥11,050

(税込) 送料込み
1
6
商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
    1. ホーム
    2. 生活家電
    3. 掃除機
    4. dyson360eye
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
コメント (6)

f8361031
