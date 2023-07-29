お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
ベビーグッズも大集合 Sean adidas Wotherspoon Indoor28 Gazelle スニーカー

商品の説明

商品名　
ショーン・ウェザースプーン × アディダス オリジナルス ガゼル インドア フラワー　IG2849
SEAN WOTHERSPOON × ADIDAS ORIGINALS GAZELLE INDOOR FLOWER
発売日
2023年05月27日
アディダス 27.5cm
サイズ
28.0㎝
状態
新品、未開封
手元にありますのですぐに発送可能です。
ご検討よろしくお願い致します。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ28cm
ブランドアディダス
商品の状態新品、未使用

¥23,000 ¥12,880

(税込) 送料込み
5
5
商品の情報

出品者

3dafa60cbe7

 180

