【ラッピング不可】 for Paraboot International BEAMS gallery ドレス/ビジネス

商品の説明

Paraboot CHAMBORD
インターナショナルギャラリー ビームス購入
昔のですが、White Bucks ホワイトバックスをシャンボードで作った珍しいモデルです。
スウェードに見えますが、とても柔らかく本物の鹿皮バックスだと思います。
赤煉瓦ソールにウェルトのフリンジが可愛いです。
とても気に入っていたのですが、ずっと出番がなく出品します。
アイビースタイルでもなんでもいけると思います。
サイズはUK6.5F 幅は広いです。
普段は25.5cm。この靴の時は厚手のソックスで合わせてました。
喫煙なし、ペットなし。
丁寧に履いていたのですが、使用の汚れはご容赦ください。
当時の箱はありませんが、現行の別製品の箱で良ければそれで送付します。
お申し付けください。
クロネコ宅急便で送付予定ですが、関東中部関西以外の方はらくらくメルカリ便にしますので事前にお伝えください。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ25.5cm
ブランドパラブーツ
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

