史上一番安い rolling stones XL vintage Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

商品の説明

大阪のブランドバイヤーズで購入しました。
jerry lorenzyやビッグバンのg-dragonも着用されています。
系統が変わったため売ります。
タグはブロッカムで袖がシングルステッチで裾の部分はダブルになっております。
ピンホールは見受けられませんがプリントにひび割れはあります。
あとフロントの左下にシミがあります。
肩幅 51cm
身幅 54cm
着丈 72cm
素人採寸ですので多少の誤差はある思いますのでご了承ください。
大阪のブランドバイヤーズで購入しました。jerry lorenzyやビッグバンのg-dragonも着用されています。系統が変わったため売ります。タグはブロッカムで袖がシングルステッチで裾の部分はダブルになっております。ピンホールは見受けられませんがプリントにひび割れはあります。あとフロントの左下にシミがあります。肩幅 51cm身幅 54cm着丈 72cm素人採寸ですので多少の誤差はある思いますのでご了承ください。

ba4421ea9
史上一番安い rolling stones XL vintage Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし) 史上一番安い rolling stones XL vintage Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)

rolling stones vintage t shirt Sz. XL

rolling stones vintage t shirt Sz. XL


Men's XL Vintage The Rolling Stones Stripped 1995 Tour Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Men's XL Vintage The Rolling Stones Stripped 1995 Tour Short Sleeve T-Shirt


s XL Vintage The Rolling Stones Stripped 1995 Tour Short Sleeve T

s XL Vintage The Rolling Stones Stripped 1995 Tour Short Sleeve T


Vintage Rolling Stones Shirt In Men's Vintage T-Shirts for sale | eBay

Vintage Rolling Stones Shirt In Men's Vintage T-Shirts for sale | eBay


Vintage Rolling Stones Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos Tour 1988 T

Vintage Rolling Stones Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos Tour 1988 T


Vintage Rolling Stones Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos Tour 1988

Vintage Rolling Stones Keith Richards X-Pensive Winos Tour 1988


Vintage Rolling Stones Shirt - Etsy

Vintage Rolling Stones Shirt - Etsy

