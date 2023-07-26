お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
無料発送 COOLPIX P340 デジタルカメラ

商品の説明

動作確認済み、付属品は写真にあるもののみです。
Nikon COOLPIX Performance COOLPIX P340 WHITE
CAMERA TECHNOLOGY: COMPACT
HDMI端子数(新): 1
SDカード対応種類: SDXC
WiFi: WiFi内蔵
color: WHITE
センサーサイズ: 1/1.7 型
センサーサイズ(新): 1/1.7型以上1型未満
バッテリー種類(DSC): リチウムイオン電池
フォーサーズ種類: フォーサーズ以外
メモリカード対応種類: SDXC
モニタ有
光学ズームクラス別: 4.5〜9.4倍
動画圧縮方式: MPEG4
動画有効画素数・クラス別: 400万画素以上
動画記録画素数: 1920X1080
可動式液晶モニター: 非可動式液晶モニター
手ぶれ補正機能有無・種類: 光学式
撮像素子種類: CMOS
総画素数クラス別3: 601万画素以上
静止画有効画素数・クラス別: 1151〜1250万画素
顔認識種類: 顔・笑顔認識機能
#ニコン
#Nikon
人気モデル/シリーズ...Nikon COOLPIX
カラー...ホワイト

商品の情報

ブランドニコン
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

¥22,200 ¥12,432

(税込) 送料込み
商品の情報

  • カテゴリー
  • 商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  • 配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  • 配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  • 発送元の地域東京都
  • 発送までの日数1~3日で発送
