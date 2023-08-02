お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
大人気新品 BB 33 SL AUTO 100 years of design 腕時計(アナログ)

商品の説明

ムーブメント···自動巻き式
100周年記念モデルで中々市場に出回らない商品です。
光に照らすと青く文字盤が美しく反射します。
商品の箱、保証書がありません。
皮のベルトは写真の通りあります。
BVLGALIの刻印はベルトのアクセサリーにもあります。
細かな傷はありますが、メインのガラスには傷はありません。
中古ですので、ご了承いただけましたらご購入下さい。

商品の情報

ブランドブルガリ
商品の状態やや傷や汚れあり

購入して一度も使用してません

