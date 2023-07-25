【即納&大特価】 PS ONE COMBO 家庭用ゲーム本体

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品名
PS one combo
内容
・PS one 本体
・PS one combo モニター
・コントローラー
・モニターケーブル
・電源アダプター
【商品内容】
・起動動作のみ確認済み。
（ソフトは手元にないため、未確認）
・音量、明るさ確認済み。
・モニター上部に歪みが見られる時があります。
　再起動を繰り返せばある程度は修正されました。
・PS one 本体裏のゴムに経年劣化が見られます。
・喫煙者なし
家庭での保管品になります。
予めご了承ください。
【発送方法】
らくらくメルカリ便の『宅急便』にて発送予定です。
≪ ご注意 ≫ （最後までお読みください）
※ 本品は中古品です。
※ 上記説明はあくまでこちらで確認できた範囲なので、気付かない点や説明不足があるかもしれません。
商品は現状渡しとなります。
購入者様の責任において画像にて商品の状態をご判断ください。
※すり替え防止のため、ご購入後の返品・交換は致しかねます。
※ 個人での出品のため、製品保証ならびに商品お受け取り後の対応は行なっておりません。 上記内容をよくご理解いただいた上で、ご購入をお願い致します。 ご購入いただいた場合は、上記内容をご了承いただいたと理解させていただきます。
#ソニー
#SONY
#プレステ
#PS
#ps one
#プレイステーション

商品名PS one combo内容・PS one 本体・PS one combo モニター・コントローラー・モニターケーブル・電源アダプター【商品内容】・起動動作のみ確認済み。（ソフトは手元にないため、未確認）・音量、明るさ確認済み。・モニター上部に歪みが見られる時があります。　再起動を繰り返せばある程度は修正されました。・PS one 本体裏のゴムに経年劣化が見られます。・喫煙者なし家庭での保管品になります。予めご了承ください。【発送方法】らくらくメルカリ便の『宅急便』にて発送予定です。≪ ご注意 ≫ （最後までお読みください） ※ 本品は中古品です。 ※ 上記説明はあくまでこちらで確認できた範囲なので、気付かない点や説明不足があるかもしれません。商品は現状渡しとなります。購入者様の責任において画像にて商品の状態をご判断ください。※すり替え防止のため、ご購入後の返品・交換は致しかねます。 ※ 個人での出品のため、製品保証ならびに商品お受け取り後の対応は行なっておりません。 上記内容をよくご理解いただいた上で、ご購入をお願い致します。 ご購入いただいた場合は、上記内容をご了承いただいたと理解させていただきます。#ソニー#SONY#プレステ#PS#ps one#プレイステーション

