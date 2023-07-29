スペシャルオファ intel core i9 13900kf PCパーツ

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

品名：Intel 第13世代 Core i9-13900KF BOX
型番：BX8071513900KF
EANコード：5032037258623
新品で購入後、3ヶ月ほど使用しました。
動作は正常でベンチマーク等も問題なくクリアします。
構成変更のため出品いたします。

品名：Intel 第13世代 Core i9-13900KF BOX型番：BX8071513900KFEANコード：5032037258623新品で購入後、3ヶ月ほど使用しました。動作は正常でベンチマーク等も問題なくクリアします。構成変更のため出品いたします。

