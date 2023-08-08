新作 JS ADIDAS 3 ジェレミー　難あり JEREMYSCOTT TONGUE スニーカー

ADIDAS

アディダス

商品コード

G00887

商品名

JS 3 TONGUE

ジェレミースコット

カラー

WHT / WHT / BLACK1

サイズ

28cm (US10 UK9 EUR44)

3ベロ 3タン

写真のように合皮部分がぼろぼろになっています。

それ以外は汚れやソールの減りありません。

ネットオークション購入以来履かずに保管してました。

他にもロンT・各種シャツ・スウェット・パーカー・

ニットや、ジーンズ・チノパン・コーデュロイなどの

各種パンツ、アウターだと各種ライトアウターから、

デニムジャケット・フリース・ナイロンジャケットや、

ダウンジャケット・ライダースジャケット・コート類

MA-1などのミリタリー系やスカジャン などを出品、

出品予定です。

スポーツ系だと

アディダスを中心に、ナイキ・リーボック他

アウトドア系だと

ノースフェイス・コロンビア・マムート

パタゴニア・アークテリクス・モンベル他

デニム系だと

リーバイスを中心に各種ブランド多数

その他、エイプ・ステューシー・エクストララージ

ラルフローレン・トミーヒルフィガー・ラコステ等

人気ブランド、定番ブランドや、デザインの良い

一点モノの古着など、様々出品しています。

商品の情報 商品のサイズ 28cm ブランド アディダスオリジナルス 商品の状態 傷や汚れあり

