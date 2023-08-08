お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
新作 JS ADIDAS 3 ジェレミー　難あり JEREMYSCOTT TONGUE スニーカー

商品の説明

ADIDAS
　アディダス
商品コード
　G00887
商品名
　JS 3 TONGUE
　 ジェレミースコット
カラー
　WHT / WHT / BLACK1
サイズ
　28cm (US10 UK9 EUR44)
3ベロ　3タン　
写真のように合皮部分がぼろぼろになっています。
それ以外は汚れやソールの減りありません。
ネットオークション購入以来履かずに保管してました。
他にもロンT・各種シャツ・スウェット・パーカー・
ニットや、ジーンズ・チノパン・コーデュロイなどの
各種パンツ、アウターだと各種ライトアウターから、
デニムジャケット・フリース・ナイロンジャケットや、
ダウンジャケット・ライダースジャケット・コート類
MA-1などのミリタリー系やスカジャン などを出品、
出品予定です。
スポーツ系だと
アディダスを中心に、ナイキ・リーボック他
アウトドア系だと
ノースフェイス・コロンビア・マムート
パタゴニア・アークテリクス・モンベル他
デニム系だと
リーバイスを中心に各種ブランド多数
その他、エイプ・ステューシー・エクストララージ
ラルフローレン・トミーヒルフィガー・ラコステ等
人気ブランド、定番ブランドや、デザインの良い
一点モノの古着など、様々出品しています。

商品の情報

商品のサイズ28cm
ブランドアディダスオリジナルス
商品の状態傷や汚れあり

