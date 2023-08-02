本物の Watch Apple Series7 45mm SS Graphite その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
Apple Watch Series ７ Graphite Stainless Steel Case 45mm (GPS＋Cellular)
・Apple Watch 本体、ミラネーゼループバンドのセットです。(充電ケーブルは付いておりません)
Apple watch series7 45mm
・ミラネーゼループのバンドは未開封です。
・バッテリーの状態は91%です。(写真３枚目)
・2021年11月購入、10ヶ月使用しておりました。
・箱付きで郵送させていただきます。
・お値引き交渉は受け付けておりません。また、すり替え防止のため、購入後の返品もお控えください。

商品の情報

ブランドアップル
商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし

