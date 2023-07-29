最新人気 sony XLR-K3M その他

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
sonyのXLR-K3Mです。
付属品は写真にあるものが全てで、延長ケーブルはありません。
昨年2月頃購入し、α7siiiやα1に繋いで数回室内で使用しただけです。
動作に問題は無いです。あまり利用しないので出品します。

sonyのXLR-K3Mです。付属品は写真にあるものが全てで、延長ケーブルはありません。昨年2月頃購入し、α7siiiやα1に繋いで数回室内で使用しただけです。動作に問題は無いです。あまり利用しないので出品します。

¥39,999 ¥22,799

(税込) 送料込み
  カテゴリー
    ホーム
    カメラ
    その他
    sony XLR-K3M
  商品の状態目立った傷や汚れなし
  配送料の負担送料込み(出品者負担)
  配送の方法らくらくメルカリ便 匿名配送
  発送元の地域東京都
  発送までの日数1~3日で発送
