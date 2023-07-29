夏セール開催中 MAX80%OFF！ Rat Yellow / Trunks Nylon スポーツ用

お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
商品の説明

クラシカルな雰囲気が魅力
60年代後半のサーファーに支持されていたヴィンテージからインスピレーションを受けて制作したサーフショーツ。シンプルなデザインに施されたライニングのカラーコントラストや左裾のブランドロゴ刺繍がアクセントとして活躍。水陸両用で着用でき、クラシックなサーフスタイルに最適なアイテムです。
50年代、60年代のサザンカリフォルニアのユースカルチャーから生まれたユニークなスタイルが今、蘇る。時代錯誤をチャームポイントに個性重視のデザインとディテールで、ステレオタイプのファションとは一線を画したこだわりのユーザーにお届けする。カスタムカジュアルウエアー、Yellow Rat。
クラシカルな雰囲気が魅力60年代後半のサーファーに支持されていたヴィンテージからインスピレーションを受けて制作したサーフショーツ。シンプルなデザインに施されたライニングのカラーコントラストや左裾のブランドロゴ刺繍がアクセントとして活躍。水陸両用で着用でき、クラシックなサーフスタイルに最適なアイテムです。 50年代、60年代のサザンカリフォルニアのユースカルチャーから生まれたユニークなスタイルが今、蘇る。時代錯誤をチャームポイントに個性重視のデザインとディテールで、ステレオタイプのファションとは一線を画したこだわりのユーザーにお届けする。カスタムカジュアルウエアー、Yellow Rat。全国完売アイテムとなっております。この機会にいかがでしょうか？Tcss ronherman visslaDeus ex Machina BanksロンハーマンSATURDAYS NEW YORK CITY柄・デザイン···無地カラー···ベージュサイズ・32インチ2022モデル

