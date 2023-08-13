新しく着き ハードカバー美品！FINANCE FOR EXECUTIVES ビジネス/経済

✨ご覧頂きありがとうございます☺️

Perfect for executive education courses, MBA programs, or any class with an emphasis on translating theory into practice or learning through real-world cases, this exciting new fifth edition of Finance for Executives: Managing for Value Creation illustrates the importance of financial information in maximizing firm value. Highly respected authors Gabriel Hawawini and Claude Viallet draw on their wealth of business and teaching experience to provide a concise, analytically sound introduction to financial management that is neither too simplistic nor too theoretical. The text masterfully balances a thorough exploration of modern finance principles with a strong practical focus on real-world applications and rigorous analysis, whilst also avoiding complicated formulas that have little value for decision-making.

