お知らせ ログイン 会員登録 出品
安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ

商品の説明

当サイトで購入。
i3 10105
別の商品に買い替えたので出品します。
マザーボード B550 PG velocita
動作に問題はありません。こちらでも使用したのは一週間もないと思うので非常に美品です。
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 Rev.7 簡易水冷

Intel Core i7 7700 CPU動作品
パーツなので御理解の上で購入検討願います。無理な値引き交渉は削除通報します。
intel core i5-9400 動作確認品
滅多に出物がないSFX電源です。
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB SAPPHIRE
お安くするのでお早めにどうぞ。

MSI MAG Z590 TORPEDO マザーボード

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

【アンブラ様専用】日本製線Cat 5e UTPケーブル細径　0.3-4P SPE
当サイトで購入。別の商品に買い替えたので出品します。動作に問題はありません。こちらでも使用したのは一週間もないと思うので非常に美品です。パーツなので御理解の上で購入検討願います。無理な値引き交渉は削除通報します。滅多に出物がないSFX電源です。お安くするのでお早めにどうぞ。

商品の情報

商品の状態未使用に近い

安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ

40分钟前

安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ

¥10,500 ¥8,925

(税込) 送料込み
12
7
購入手続きへ

商品の情報

www.inba.netメルカリ安心への取り組み お金は事務局に支払われ、評価後に振り込まれます

出品者

e884300

 467

本人確認済
スピード発送 この出品者は平均24時間以内に発送しています

コメント (7)

e884300
安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ 安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ

Cooler Master V550 SFX Gold Full Modular, 550W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, ATX Bracket Included, Quiet FDB Fan, SFX Form Factor, 10 Year Warranty

Cooler Master V550 SFX Gold Full Modular, 550W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, ATX Bracket Included, Quiet FDB Fan, SFX Form Factor, 10 Year Warranty


Cooler Master V550 SFX Gold Modular Power MPY-5501-SFHAGV-US B&H

Cooler Master V550 SFX Gold Modular Power MPY-5501-SFHAGV-US B&H


Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular,550W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, Semi-fanless Operation, 16AWG PCIe high-Efficiency Cables, 10 Year

Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular,550W, 80+ Gold Efficiency, Semi-fanless Operation, 16AWG PCIe high-Efficiency Cables, 10 Year


V550 SFX Gold 550W Full-Modular 80 Plus Gold SFX Power Supply

V550 SFX Gold 550W Full-Modular 80 Plus Gold SFX Power Supply


Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular,550W, 80+

Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular,550W, 80+


Amazon.com: Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular

Amazon.com: Cooler Master V550 Gold White Edition V2 Full Modular


V550 SFX Gold 550W Full-Modular 80 Plus Gold SFX Power Supply

V550 SFX Gold 550W Full-Modular 80 Plus Gold SFX Power Supply

ログインしてコメントする

この商品を見ている人におすすめ

  1. ホーム
  2. 安価 Master Cooler V550 550W Gold SFX PCパーツ
© www.inba.net, Inc.