高い素材 Air Force 1 Low Color of the Month“Blue” スニーカー

商品の説明

ブルース・キルゴアによって設計されて、1982年に発売されたAIR FORCE 1のモデル生誕40周年を記念したモデルです。
AIR FORCE 2などの後継モデルの発売によって、1度生産中止になりましたが、アメリカ・ボルティモアの3ショップがナイキに再販を提案した後、1ヶ月に1カラー販売する「SHOE OF THE MONTH / COLOR OF THE MONTH」という販促キャンペーンがアメリカ東海岸の中心に話題となり、AIR FORCE 1がナイキを代表する人気モデルになるきっかけになりました。
ホワイトの上質なレザー素材のアッパー、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのスウッシュ、ミニスウッシュが先端に配置したシューレースホールパーツ、メタリック・ゴールドのAnniversary Editionのテキストが配置されたシュータン、発売当時のロゴが配置されたヒールタブ、ロイヤル・ブルーとユニバーシティ・レッドのインソール、ガムブラウンのアウトソール、Since 1982.のテキストがプリントされたクリーニング用の歯ブラシなどのデザインが特徴的なCOLOR OF THE MONTHの第2弾モデルです。
モデル名: NIKE AIR FORCE 1 LOW COLOR OF THE MONTH ROYAL BLUE
カラー: White/Royal Blue
付属品: シューズクリーニング用ブラシ
品番: DJ3911-101
販売価格: 16,500円(税込)
販売日付: 2022年8月13日
生産国: ベトナム
購入先: NIKE SNKRS
#nike #airforce1 #airforce1low #colorofthemonth

